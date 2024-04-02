Taiwan: Multiple Buildings Collapse Following 7.5 Earthquake

The country of Taiwan suffered immense damage on Tuesday following a 7.5 earthquake that caused multiple buildings to collapse.

“A powerful earthquake has hit off the coast of Taiwan, rocking the entire island and collapsing buildings in at least one town,” the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

“Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa,” it added.

Chi Hui Li, a correspondent in Miaoli, which is one hour’s drive from the capital of Taipei, said the country experienced its strongest earthquake since 1999, with aftershocks continuing throughout the day.

“Tiles peeled off the exteriors of old houses in Taipei City, water towers cracked, glass shattered and items fell,” said Li. “Teachers on campus took their students to an open area for shelter. “At 8 am the phone rang with a tsunami alert: the earthquake-induced tsunami was expected to affect the coastal areas at 9:59 am.”

Video of the earthquake and its subsequent damage was shared on social media.

“Multiple buildings have collapsed after two huge 7.5 Earthquakes Strikes Triggered Tsunami Warnings The first one measured a magnitude of 7.5, followed by a 7.4 magnitude aftershock moments later. According to local chinese netizens, it was the strongest earthquake to hit the Self-ruled Island in 25 years,” journalist Sulaiman Ahmed shared on X.

🚨BREAKING: Multiple buildings have reportedly collapsed in Taiwan following a preliminary 7.5 magnitude earthquake. The video is reportedly from Hualien, Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/qIrOkkAzWY — AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 3, 2024