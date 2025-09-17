Hayward: Chinese State Media Cites CNN, Calls Charlie Kirk ‘Radical Right Wing,’ Assassin Was ‘from a MAGA Family’

Chinese state media attempted to portray the “radical right wing” as the real threat looming in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a Tuesday editorial from the state-run Global Times, depicting alleged killer Tyler Robinson as a product of the right.

The Chinese Communist paper was horrified by the huge turnout in London for Tommy Robinson’s free speech rally, which included heartfelt tributes to Charlie Kirk. The authors went with the absurdly lowballed crowd estimate of 150,000 provided by British left-wing media, but the panicked tone of the article suggests they knew the turnout was much larger.

The Global Times glommed onto other left-wing narratives in Western media to hyperventilate about the London rally, and the broader response to Kirk’s murder across the free world, arguing this proves that the political right is the real danger, no matter how many left-wingers might be scribbling radical slogans on their bullets before pumping them into innocent people for the crime of speaking:

This London march has been interpreted by many Western media outlets as a large-scale eruption of emotions stemming from unresolved immigration issues and increasing social divisions. And the Kirk incident, which emerged as a political symbol during the protest, served as a stark reminder of increasingly radical right-wing narratives on a global scale. Some Chinese observers reached by the Global Times said radical right-wing icons, such as the march’s organizer Tommy Robinson and Kirk, are becoming increasingly appealing in the West.

The Global Times’ effort to smear Robinson as a dangerous radical for opposing mass migration is a stark contrast to communist China’s steadfast refusal to accept refugees or migrants. Hypocrisy never inhibits Communist rhetoric, so the Global Times plowed ahead with its “detailed look at the rise of radical right-wing online influencers and opinion leaders like Robinson and Kirk.”

The article ran into thousands of words, but it was nothing more than the Global Times stitching together every unflattering post about right-wingers it could find on Democrat Party media websites.

Nothing of substance was said about Kirk and the seismic movement to the right his murder appears to be inspiring among ordinary Americans, or about Robinson speaking up for the very real concerns of Britons who have been abandoned by their political elites.

“Social media platforms have become a kind of powerful magnetic field for right-wing influencers in this era of information explosion, continuously drawing the attention of an ever-growing public,” the Global Times intoned, oblivious to the huge and real story about the malevolent influence of the online Left and the exposure of the murderous online sewers Tyler Robinson allegedly swam in.

In fact, the Global Times had nothing at all to say about the Left or left-wing violence in its lengthy screed. Not a word was written about the epidemic of left-wing doctors, nurses, teachers, and public officials losing their jobs for celebrating Kirk’s murder and encouraging more violence.

The proverbial visitor from Mars getting his news from the Chinese Communist paper would assume a right-winger had just murdered a prominent leftist — and indeed, the Global Times felt it necessary to quote the already-fading left-media effort to pretend the killer was some sort of crypto-right-winger.

“Moreover, the suspect involved in the killing of Kirk has been identified as Tyler Robinson who comes from a MAGA family. According to CNN, one of Robinson’s former classmates said that several years ago in high school, Robinson — like his family —was politically conservative, and Robinson’s neighbors said that his parents are registered Republicans,” the Global Times wheezed, writing at roughly the same time that ABC News was rhapsodizing over the killer’s beautiful transsexual love story.

The Global Times topped off its reheated mainstream media leftovers with one of its favorite “Chinese experts,” professor Cui Hongjian of Beijing Foreign Studies University, to explain that authoritarian communism is so much better at dealing with political unrest than constitutionally-limited democracy.

Cui said the “right-wing surge” was caused by “certain contradictions” in the free-world model of government.

“These contradictions, such as unequal distribution, sluggish economic growth, relative impoverishment of the populace, and external turmoil, unfortunately, are hardly thoroughly resolved by current Western political systems. And these are precisely the root causes of the current predicament of the West,” he said.