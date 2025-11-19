Reports: China Halts Japanese Seafood Imports amid Rising Tensions

The Chinese communist regime on Wednesday informed Tokyo it is suspending imports of Japanese marine products amid rising tensions between both countries, according to reports.

Japanese broadcaster NHK explained that China reportedly justified its decision due to Japan’s release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant — but noted that the decision comes days after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested to the Diet that Japan could deploy military forces in response to a prospective attack on Taiwan by China, as said hypothetical attack could constitute a “worst-case scenario” for Japan’s survival.

Takaichi’s remarks greatly infuriated the Chinese dictatorship, leading to Chinese consul general in Osaka Xue Jian publicly threatening to “cut” Takaichi’s “dirty neck.”

NHK noted that China originally suspended imports of Japanese seafood when Japan began releasing treated water from the Fukushima plant in August 2023, accusing Japan at the time of treating the Pacific Ocean as a “sewer.” China resumed the imports this June, barring those coming from 10 prefectures, including Fukushima. The Chinese government reportedly accused Japan of treating the Pacific Ocean as a “sewer.”

According to the Chinese state-owned Global Times, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning claimed on a Wednesday press conference that Takaichi’s recent remarks on Taiwan were “erroneous” and “grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, trampled on international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and challenged the post-war international order.”

The prime minister’s remarks, according to Mao, deem Japan as a country “incapable” of upholding international peace and occupying a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council — echoing statements issued by China’s permanent representative at the U.N. Fu Cong on Tuesday.

The Chinese diplomat, speaking at the U.N., claimed that Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan are “extremely erroneous and dangerous,” and stressed that China “sternly warns” Japan to stop interfering on its internal affairs, withdraws the Prime Minister’s remarks, and “stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question.”

“It is well known that there is only one China in the world, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China. Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory,” Fu said at the U.N, quoting the Chinese communist regime’s “One-China Policy” which falsely claims that Taiwan, a sovereign nation, is a province of China.

“Such remarks are an affront to international justice, the post-war international order, and the basic norms of international relations, and represent a blatant departure from Japan’s commitment to peaceful development,” Fu continued.

The Chinese diplomat warned that if Japan “dares” with an armed intervention in the cross-Straits situation, it will be treated as an act of aggression by China, who would retaliate with a “firm response.”