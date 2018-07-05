Rap Sheet: ***70*** Acts of Media-Approved Violence and Harassment Against Trump Supporters

When not calling Trump supporters “Nazis,” the establishment media like to whine about the lack of civility in American politics, even as they cover up, ignore, downplay, or straight-up approve of the wave of violence and public harassment we are seeing against supporters of President Trump.
It is open season on Trump supporters, and the media is only fomenting, encouraging, excusing, and hoping for more… The media are now openly calling Trump supporters “Nazis” and are blaming Trump for a mass murder he had nothing to do with. This, of course, is a form of harassment because it incites and justifies mob violence.
Here is the list, so far, and remember that if any one of these things happened to a Democrat, the media would use the story to blot out the sun for weeks. But what we have when it comes to Trump supporters is a media eager to normalize harassment and violence.
This list will be updated as needed…
- July 5, 2018: Trump supporter wearing Make America Great Again hat allegedly assaulted in burger joint (video at link).
- July 3, 2018: Nebraska GOP office vandalized.
- July 2, 2018: Cher accuses ICE of “Gestapo tactics.”
- July 2, 2018: Man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his family.
- July 1, 2018: Washington Post reporter publicly calls on mobs to give Trump officials a “life sentence” of harassment.
- July 1, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat refused service in restaurant.
- June 29, 2018: Media falsely blame Trump for murder of five journalists in Maryland.
- June 28, 2018: Journalist lies about Maryland mass-shooter being a Trump supporter.
- June 29, 2018: Hollywood actor calls on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to be harassed at “every meal.”
- June 29, 2018: California man accused of threatening to kill FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s children.
- June 28, 2018: Reuters editor says Trump has blood on his hands for murder of five journalists in Maryland. He still has a job.
- June 28, 2018: Singer John Legend praises and agrees with Rep. Maxine Waters for calling on mobs to publicly harass Trump officials out of public spaces like restaurants.
- June 28, 2018: Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) calls on “angry” Latinos to oust Trump.
- June 27, 2018: Media defend and champion Virginia restaurant owner who kicked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her family out, and then reportedly harassed them as they ate at a nearby restaurant.
- June 26, 2018: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) blames President Trump for her intern yelling “Fuck you!” at him through the halls of the U.S. Capitol. The intern was not fired.
- June 26, 2018: Comedienne Kathy Griffin attacks the Trump administration as “pro-Nazi.” Obviously, once you describe someone as a Nazi, you are calling for violence against them.
- June 26, 2018: Chicago bar refuses to serve Trump supporters.
- June 26, 2018: Singer John Legend calls on Trump officials to be harassed until our immigration policies are weakened.
- June 26, 2018: Late night comedians celebrate the harassment of Sarah Sanders and her family.
- June 25, 2018: Burned animal carcass left on Trump staffer’s porch.
- June 25, 2018: After refusing to serve Sarah Sanders and the family, we learn that she formed a mob to harass Sanders’ family at a nearby restaurant.
- June 25, 2018: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) calls on mobs to confront Trump officials over immigration policies.
- June 25, 2018: CNN contributor attacks those on the right calling for civility.
- June 25, 2018: CNN’s Jake Tapper dismisses harassment of Sarah Sanders as a political ploy on Sander’s part.
- June 24, 2018: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) publicly calls on mobs to “turn on” Trump officials, to “harass” them, ensure they “they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store.”
- June 23, 2018: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi harassed, menaced, and reportedly spit at by left-wing protesters at movie theater.
- June 22, 2018: Sarah Sanders and her family booted out of restaurant by left-wing owner.
- June 22, 2016: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed by protesters outside her private home.
- June 22, 2018: Rep. Jackie Sperier (D-CA), compares border enforcement to Auschwitz.
- June 22, 2018: Left-wing activists vandalize billboard.
- June 22, 2018: On Morning Joe, Donny Deutsch smears Trump and his supporters as “Nazis.”
- June 21, 2018: Democrat state legislator in Pennsylvania greets Vice President Mike Pence with a “middle finger salute.”
- June 21, 2018: White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller heckled and harassed at restaurant.
- June 21, 2018: Actor Adam Scott compares Tucker Carlson to a Nazi.
- Jun 20, 2018: Florida man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a U.S. combat veteran, and his children in a series of nearly 500 calls to his office.
- June 20, 2018: Actor Peter Fonda calls for a mob to kidnap President Trump’s 11-year-old son and throw him in a cage with pedophiles.
- June 20, 2018: Actor Peter Fonda calls for a mob to sexually humiliate and abuse Sarah Sanders and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
- June 20, 2018: Nancy Sinatra praises Peter Fonda for his tweets.
- June 20, 2018: Documentary filmmaker Josh Fox praises Peter Fonda for his tweets.
- June 20, 2018: Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for politicians in favor of border security to be put in cages.
- June 19, 2018: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed out of restaurant.
- June 19, 2018: Democrat interns screams “Fuck you!” at Trump through the halls of the U.S. Capitol. She was not fired.
- June 19, 2018: New Yorker fact checker publicly (and falsely) accuses a disabled war veteran who works for ICE of being a Nazi.
- June 15, 2018: CNN analyst heckles and screams at Sarah Sanders.
- June 14, 2017: A Bernie Sanders supporter opens fire on a group pof Republican congressman. Rep. Steve Scalise is shot and nearly dies.
- June 12, 2017: Wire creator David Simon calls on mobs to pick up a “brick” if Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.
- June 10, 2017: Left-wing terrorists with AntiFa hurl urine at woman protesting against Sharia.
- June 6, 2017: “Trump” is stabbed to death in front of cheering audience in Central Park
- May 30, 2017: Kathy Griffin beheads Trump.
- April 15, 2017: Left-wing terrorists with AntiFa assult Trump supporter with bike lock.
- March 12, 2017: Snoop Dogg “shoots” Trump in the head.
- March 7, 2017: CNN points what looks like a sniper scope at the Oval Office.
- February 14, 2017: Stephen Colbert puts White House adviser Stephen Millers head on a pike.
- February 2, 2017: Comedienne Sarah Sanders calls on the military to overthrow Trump.
- February 1, 2017: Left-wing terrorist group AntiFa assaults Trump supporters at Berkeley.
- January 21, 2017: Madonna fantasizes about blowing up the White House.
- January 20, 2017: Left-wing terrorist group Antifa riots over Trump’s inauguration.
- January 19, 2017: CNN fantasizes about Obama staying in power if Trump is assassinated.
- January 5, 2017: Left-wing thugs kidnap, beat, and torture an 18-year-old with schizophrenia while shouting “fuck Trump” and “fuck white people.”
- November 16, 2016: Left-wing thugs assault 15-year-old Trump supporter.
- November 14, 2016: Avengers director Joss Whedon says Trump “CANNOT” be allowed to serve out his term in office.
- November 10, 2016: Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria threatens “to pick up a baseball bat and take out every f*cking republican and independent I see.”
- November 9, 2016: Marilyn Manson “kills” Trump in music video.
- October 16, 2016: Left-wing terrorists firebomb GOP headquarters in North Carolina.
- October 7, 2016: Robert De Niro says he wants to “punch” Trump in the face.
- August 19, 2016: Left-wing thugs attack Trump’s motorcade and his supporters.
- June 2, 2016: Left-wing thugs violently attack Trump supporters. One women was surrounded by a mob and pelted with raw eggs.
- March 14, 2016: CNN treats man who tried to tackle Trump as folk hero.
- March 12, 2016: Man tries to tackle Trump at campaign rally.
- March 1, 2016: Former Daily Show contributor Larry Wilmore “jokes” about killing Trump.
