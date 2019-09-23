Mexican Police Commander Kidnapped, Beheaded in Cancun

A group of cartel gunmen in Cancun kidnapped, tortured, and beheaded a top state law enforcement commander. The case apparently uncovered a wave of corruption where officials allegedly favor certain criminal organizations over others.

On Sunday, authorities discovered the decapitated body of Jose Antonio Archi Yama, the commander of the Quintana Roo State Police, Noticaribe reported. A group of gunmen from Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) allegedly kidnapped Archi Yama on Thursday, setting off a manhunt as authorities first tried to cover up the case but were eventually forced to confirm the kidnapping and murder.

In a video disseminated through social media, Archi Yama can be seen in police uniform with a rifle as he is apparently forced to claim he had direct orders to fight the CJNG and allow a smaller organization called “Los Rojos” to take over the region. Archi Yama claimed his orders came from Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, the state’s top law enforcement official Albert Capella, and another man named Commander Aquiles.

Just hours after authorities recovered Archi Yama’s body, Governor Joaquin Gonzalez took to social media to express outrage and claim he would continue fighting organized crime head-on. Gonzales also said his predecessors did in fact collude with criminal organizations.

En Quintana Roo condenamos y combatimos enérgicamente la violencia y la pérdida de vidas humanas. Mantendremos toda la firmeza en el combate al crimen, las numerosas detenciones e incautaciones les están causando daño y pérdidas a los delincuentes — Carlos Joaquín (@CarlosJoaquin) September 22, 2019

Cancun is seeing a sharp escalation in violence. Rival cartels continue to fight for control of human and drug trafficking routes, in addition to the local underground sex trade. In previous executions, cartels called out Alberto Capella for allegedly favoring certain organizations.

