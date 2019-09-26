Gang Members Arrested Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested two members of dangerous gangs after they illegally crossed the border into Texas.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station patrolling near the border town of Roma, Texas, encountered a man on September 19 who had just entered the U.S. illegally by crossing the border from Mexico between ports of entry.

The agents arrested and transported him to a Border Patrol station where they conducted a biometric background investigation. Agents learned the Salvadoran subject is a member of the hyperviolent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

Two days later, agents assigned to the McAllen Border Patrol Station encountered another Salvadoran who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the McAllen Station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

During a records check, the agents learned the Salvadoran is a member of the 18th Street gang.

Both gang members will be processed for immigration violations and could face criminal charges.

Breitbart Texas often reports on the apprehension of members of violent gangs like MS-13, Sureños, the 18th Street gang, and others.

Most recently, Border Patrol agents in the El Centro and Del Rio Sectors stopped members of MS-13 and Sureños gangs who had been deported multiple times from successfully making their way back into the U.S., Breitbart Texas reported.

“The Sureños and MS-13 are amongst the most dangerous and organized gangs out there today,” El Centro Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder said in a written statement. “Fortunately our agents were able to apprehend these gang members safely without further incident.”