Mexico Extradites Top Los Zetas Cartel Operator to Texas

Mexican federal authorities extradited a violent member of Los Zetas wanted in the U.S. since 2012. The cartel operator could face a possible life sentence if convicted.

This week, Mexican authorities at the international airport in Toluca turned over Celso Perez Martinez to the U.S. Marshals, who then flew him to Texas where he is wanted on an indictment charging him with several crimes including drug trafficking conspiracy, money laundering, and possession of illegal firearms. The suspect is expected to go before a U.S. magistrate judge in the following days for a bond hearing.

Mexican authorities previously arrested Perez Martinez, who tried to fight his extradition process and eventually lost, information released by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office revealed.

The criminal indictment filed against Perez Martinez claims he worked with a group of drug traffickers to move multi-ton shipments of marijuana into western Texas. Federal authorities also allege that Martinez used underage teens for his operation to avoid authorities. Officials also claim Perez Martinez used various smuggled weapons.

Celso Perez Indictment by ildefonso ortiz on Scribd

