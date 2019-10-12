Mexican Border State Cops Kills Gunman During Ambush Attack

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila – Mexican authorities killed a cartel gunman who was part of a team that tried to ambush them in a rural area near the border with Texas.

The shootout took place near the town of Guerrero, Coahuila, just west of the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas—a known bastion for the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office, a group of state police officers had been patrolling a series of rural roads near the town of Guerrero that lead to the banks of the Rio Grande when the attack took place.

A group of four gunmen came out of the bushes and began firing at the police officers. The officers fought off the attack killing one of the gunmen. The other three gunmen ran away into the brush area. The state police officers called for backup and set up a manhunt to locate the three gunmen but were unable to find them.

The attack comes at a time when as Breitbart Texas reported, violence has spiked in the neighboring city of Nuevo Laredo where the CDN-Los Zetas have clashed with Tamaulipas State Police officers and military forces leading to several large-scale gun battles.

Under the leadership of Juan Gerardo “El Huevo” Trevino Chavez, the CDN-Zetas has been making a series of pushes in an attempt to expand their territories in Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, and Coahuila. That expansion effort led to a dramatic escalation of violence in northern Mexico.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.