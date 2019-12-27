CBP Air and Marine Flies Santa to Texas Border Towns

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Salvation Army to bring Santa Claus and gifts to children throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“The holidays got a little bit brighter for the children in the Rio Grande Valley as Rio Grande Valley U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations (AMO) team up to bring joy to the RGV Sector,” Rio Grande Valley Sector officials stated. “Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Community Liaison (BCL) Unit coordinated with many local schools and nonprofit organizations to deliver over 1,500 hundred toys to children.”

Alongside #USBP agents from the Kingsville #BorderPatrol Station, Santa Claus delivers Christmas joy at Driscoll Children’s Hospital @dchstx in Corpus Christi, Texas, after landing in an AS-350 A-Star helicopter from the McAllen #AMO Air Branch of Air and Marine Operations. pic.twitter.com/gl0f2CXIvm — CBP RGV (@CBPRGV) December 18, 2019

Agents assigned to the Kingsville Station participated in a toy drive sponsored by Driscoll Children’s Hospital where they helped Santa bring gifts to hospitalized children. As the children looked from their hospital room, Santa landed on the front lawn in an Air and Marine Operations helicopter.

The CBP agencies teamed up with the Salvation Army to sponsor an Angel Tree for children in Hidalgo County. The agents and officers donated gifts for more than 50 children who might not otherwise have received gifts on Christmas Day, officials stated.

McAllen and Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents worked with the English Second Language Club from Hidalgo Early College High School. Air and Marine Operations agents also helped deliver gifts to children at Hidalgo Park Elementary School. “Green Santa” arrived and posed with children for pictures, officials continued.

Further north, Falfurrias BCL agents and Child Protective Services delivered toys for 55 children in Brooks County. All are currently under state supervision. Caseworkers brought children to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station where they received gifts and refreshments with Green Santa.

Weslaco Station agents handed out more gifts at the North Bridge Head Start Program in Weslaco and the Donna Head Start students.

In Brownsville, BCL agents brought gifts to 24 students from Los Fresnos United.



