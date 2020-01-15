Armed Car Thief, Drug Smuggler Arrested at Arizona Immigration Checkpoint, Say Feds

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents say they arrested an armed man driving a stolen pickup truck and a female drug smuggler at an interior immigration checkpoint over the weekend.

Agents assigned to the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint observed a silver 2007 Toyota Camry approaching for inspection on Saturday. During the initial inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents referred the female driver to a secondary inspection station. During a search of the vehicle, agents found more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the spare tire wheel well in the trunk of the Camry. The agents arrested the woman and seized the drugs. Both were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, agents assigned to the same immigration checkpoint observed a white 2019 Dodge Ram approaching for inspection. The checkpoint’s computers alerted the agents to a stolen vehicle report, officials stated. Agents conducted a search of the vehicle and the male driver and female passenger. During the search, agents found a loaded stolen handgun stuck in the male driver’s waistband.

The agents arrested the man and his female passenger. They seized the handgun and the pickup truck and turned them all over to Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers.

The driver and passenger will face state charges for the stolen vehicle and handgun.

The female driver of the Camry will likely face federal drug smuggling charges following the investigation by the DEA.

Agents assigned to the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint frequently encounter drug and human smugglers as Breitbart Texas reported.