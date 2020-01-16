‘Perverse’ Individuals Back New Migrant Caravan, Says Honduras’ Top Cop

The top law enforcement official in Honduras claims “perverse” individuals are “manipulating” and funding a new caravan of nearly a thousand to eventually reach the U.S. border.

During a news conference, Public Security Secretary Julian Pacheco said a new caravan departed on Wednesday, La Tribuna reported. According to Pacheco’s statements, the caravan is organized and funded by several undisclosed parties. Honduras National Police are working the case and plan to unmask the organizers shortly, he said.

Despite Pacheco’s comments, his staff is providing security for the caravan.

“Leaving the country under these circumstances is the last decision we should take as a person,” he told La Tribuna. “This is our country and this is where we should look for opportunities and we are sorry that this is happening.”

Pacheco’s statements seem to match a series of revelations made by Mexico City in June 2019 when as Breitbart Texas reported, they announced the freezing of assets for 26 individuals and entities who were allegedly tied to human smuggling and caravans. According to Mexico’s Finance and Tax Secretariat, an investigation determined the funding came from the U.S., United Kingdom, Africa, and Central America.

