Migrants from 41 Nations Apprehended in Texas near Border Since New Fiscal Year

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio and El Paso Sectors continue to apprehend migrants from a wide variety of nations after they illegally cross the border from Mexico.

The Del Rio Sector reports the apprehension of migrants from 41 countries like Brazil, Haiti, and China since the new fiscal year began on October 1, 2019.

“Del Rio Sector continues to arrest individuals from around the world,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “So far this year, the men and women of Del Rio Sector have arrested people from 41 different countries. Del Rio Sector has coordinated with local hospitals and contract medical professionals to be prepared to process and manage these detainees safely.”

On January 28, Del Rio Sector agents from multiple stations apprehended 17 Haitian migrants, 17 from Honduras, and three from Brazil. Two days earlier, agents arrested a Chinese national after he attempted to run from a vehicle that led agents on a pursuit.

Over the weekend, agents disrupted 10 human smuggling attempts and arrested 11 human smugglers and 33 migrants from Ecuador, China, Guatemala, and Mexico.

Officials state that since October 1, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 130 migrants from Brazil, more than 700 Haitians, more than 3,500 Hondurans, and 30 people from China. To put that in perspective, during Fiscal Year 2019, Del Rio Sector agents only apprehended six Chinese nationals for the entire year.

Elsewhere along the Texas border with Mexico, El Paso Sector agents apprehended a Cuban migrant on July 24 who jumped out of a vehicle being pursued by law enforcement in the El Paso area. The Chinese illegal alien attempted to hide in a residence.

Agents patrolling near Fabens, Texas, arrested a group of people after they illegally crossed the border into the U.S. After searching the crossing area, agents arrested four people attempting to hide in heavy brush, according to El Paso Sector officials.

The agents found the migrants and placed them under arrest. They identified two as Mexican nationals, the other two presented Turkish passports, officials stated. The agents transported the four migrants to the Clint Border Patrol Station for processing.

“Human smugglers continue to show disregard for the safety and well-being of the people they are smuggling,” El Paso Sector officials said in a written statement. “On many occasions, the smuggling attempts involve life-threatening methods.”

On January 21, Laredo Sector agents found a group of 63 migrants locked inside a tractor-trailer. Those arrested include migrants from Brazil, China, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua.