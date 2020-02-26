Deported Child Sex Offender Arrested After Illegally Crossing Border into California

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a small group of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The group included a Mexican national whose record includes deportation and a conviction in California for a sexual offense against a young child.

San Diego Sector agents patrolling near the international border came upon a group of three migrants approximately one mile north of the boundary. The agents interviewed the migrants and determined they were all illegally present in the U.S., according to information obtained from San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents transported the migrants to the Border Patrol station for a biometric background investigation. During the records check, the agents identified one of the men as a 37-year-old Mexican man with a criminal and immigration history.

A California court convicted the Mexican national in 2006 for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14,” officials stated. The court sentenced the migrant to 365 days in prison. Following his prison term, immigration officers deported him back to Mexico. Records indicate ICE deported the man on multiple occasions.

The agents arrested the man and turned him over to the Department of Homeland Security for prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted on the felony charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Agents processed the two remaining Mexican men for removal, officials reported.

“I am proud of the great work agents demonstrated in arresting this child predator,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their vigilance prevented this dangerous person from illegally re-entering our communities.”

