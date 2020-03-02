190 Pounds of Liquid Meth, $214K in Cash Seized at Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $5 million in liquid methamphetamine and $200K in cash at Texas ports of entry.

Officers assigned to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on February 23 observed a 2000 black Ford Expedition approaching for entry inspection into the United States. The officers referred the driver, a 36-year-old man from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector CBP officials.

During the secondary inspection, officers discovered a large quantity of liquid methamphetamine hidden inside the gas tank. Officials reported the gas weighed 171 pounds and has an estimated street value of $3,423,000.

One day earlier, officers assigned to the Anzalduas-Reynosa International Bridge observed a black Volkswagen Touareg SUV approaching for entry into the U.S. The officers referred the driver, a 20-year-old man from Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, to a secondary inspection station. During an inspection by a K-9 detection team, officers discovered 119 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed within the SUV, officials stated. The officers estimated the value of the drugs to be $2,378,000.

Officers assigned to the outbound lanes of that same bridge on February 21 observed a silver 2018 Kia Forte approaching to leave the United States and enter Mexico. The officers referred the driver, a 23-year-old man from Guadalaraja to the secondary inspection station. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of $214,000 in undeclared U.S. currency hidden inside the vehicle.

“Our officers continue to demonstrate their resiliency and resolve towards CBP’s mission of keeping drugs from entering our country at the U.S.-Mexico border,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas, said in a written statement. “CBP is the first line of defense at the border and we will continue to stem this flow to the best of our ability.”

Officers seized the vehicles, drugs and the currency. Those, along with the three men were turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigation special agents for further investigation and prosecution.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.