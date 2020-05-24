Border security cameras captured the events as two men crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona and set two fires before fleeing back across the border. The men set the fires in the Cocopah Tribal Land in an area where only a vehicle barrier secures the border.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted a video on Friday showing two subjects who illegally crossed the border in southwest Arizona. The video shows the men setting two separate fires in the Cocopah Tribal Land area along the border.

On Thursday morning in #YumaSector, two subjects illegally entered the United States where there is no wall & set fires on Cocopah Tribal Land, then absconded back to Mexico. Multiple agencies responded & were able to contain the raging inferno before it caused more damage. @CBP pic.twitter.com/ToCVzG3W4v — Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefYUM) May 22, 2020

“The subjects then returned to Mexico, leaving behind a raging inferno that local fire crews risked their lives to put out,” the video states. The fires were set on U.S. soil before the two men fled back to Mexico.

This is an example of the types of border barriers being replaced by the Trump administration. These vehicle barriers do nothing to stop people from crossing the border. And, the proximity to a major roadway in Mexico provides easy access to human and drug smugglers to move their cargo across the border and into the United States. Many sections in the Yuma and El Centro Sectors have already been replaced with 30-foot bollard wall systems that include electronic surveillance technology and all-weather roads to allow Border Patrol agents to quickly respond.

