Mexican Border State Outlines Coronavirus Restrictions on Travelers from Texas

A Mexican border state implemented southbound checkpoints at international ports of entry to enforce Coronavirus sanitation measures. Those wishing to enter who do not follow the protocols will be sent back to Texas.

This week, the Tamaulipas government began a series of health inspections and outreach operations in the border cities of Matamoros, Reynosa, and Rio Bravo. According to Tamaulipas officials, travelers will be checked for symptoms and be given provide information about current restrictions.

Officials will also check that only one passenger is traveling per vehicle, require masks, and let them know that only essential activities are allowed. Only certain vehicles from the U.S. are allowed on Tamaulipas roads.

“These filters are placed to protect the health of Tamaulipas families,” said Tamaulipas Health Secretary Gloria Molina Gamboa in a prepared statement. “They will help decrease the number of infections and deaths due to Coronavirus.”

In recent days, Matamoros saw a dramatic spike in cases. Local politicians, including the mayor, claimed the spike is related to U.S. travelers visiting for social purposes who fail to follow health guidelines.

The measures stand in direct contrast with the more relaxed federal approach. Mexico City now claims the pandemic under control.

