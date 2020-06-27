Previously Deported Sex Offender, Murderer Arrested in Texas near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported criminal aliens after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. The agents arrested a previously convicted murderer and a convicted child sex offender.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the border near Havana, Texas, on Thursday night apprehended a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border from Mexico, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents transported the man to the McAllen Station for medical screening and criminal background check.

During the background investigation, the agents learned that a court in Minnesota convicted the Mexican national for “Criminal Sex Conduct-4th Degree-Victim 16-17/Victim Mental Impair/Helpless.” The court sentenced the man to 24 months in prison.

Earlier that day, McAllen Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the border near Mission, Texas, apprehended another Mexican man who illegally crossed the Mexican border into Texas. The agents transported the man to the McAllen Station for medical screening and a criminal background investigation.

Computer records searched by the agents uncovered an arrest by the San Antonio Police Department for capital murder. The Texas court in Bexar County convicted the Mexican national and sentenced him to 20 years in state prison.

Border Patrol agents processed both criminal aliens and referred them to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas for prosecution for aggravated re-entry after removal as a convicted felon.

If convicted on the felony immigration violations, each man could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

