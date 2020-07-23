33 Migrants Found in Trucks in Failed Human Smuggling Attempts

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 33 migrants they found in cargo areas of commercial trucks in two separate incidents. The agents found 13 migrants in the cargo area of one truck and 20 more in a second. Additionally, agents rescued a Guatemalan woman in Brooks County, Texas, who had been abandoned by human smugglers.

Agents assigned to the Javier Vega, Jr. Immigration Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 77 on July 20 observed a box truck approaching for inspection. During an initial inspection and interview, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the back of the truck, according to information received from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agent referred the driver to a secondary inspection area. A team of agents unlocked the rear cargo area and discovered 20 migrants locked inside, officials reported.

A few minutes later, another box truck approached the same checkpoint. A K-9 alerted to the cargo area of the truck causing agents to refer the driver to a secondary inspection station. This time, agents found 13 migrants locked inside.

Under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it is likely all of the migrants were expelled to Mexico within hours of their apprehension. Officials did not disclose the nationality or other demographic information about the migrants or the disposition of the two drivers.

Mondy night, dispatchers from the Brooks County Sherff’s Office in Falfurrias, Texas, notified Border Patrol agents about a possible lost and injured migrant. The woman told dispatchers she had been abandoned by her human smugglers after she injured her ankle.

Agents began a search of the area where the woman’s call originated. After about an hour of searching, the agents found her and identified her as a Guatemalan national. A Border Patrol EMT examined her injury and arranged transportation to an area hospital for her ankle injury.

“This is how we end up with so many dead bodies in our county,” Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart Texas. “These callous human smugglers have no regard for human life. If the person they are smuggling becomes injured, dehydrated, overheated, sick, or for any other reason can’t keep up, they simply abandon them and leave them to die like they did with this woman.”

“She is very lucky to be alive,” Martinez said.

The woman will likely be processed for expulsion under Title 42 after being released by doctors.