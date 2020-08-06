6th Mexican Journalist Dies in 2020

Gunmen killed a long-time photographer and college professor in Michoacán. The murder is the second of its kind in three days.

The murder took place in Uruapan when 29-year-old photojournalist Luis Eduardo Ochoa Aguilar was walking to a convenience store with a relative when he was held gunpoint, the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office revealed. The gunmen took them to a nearby park where they robbed them and subsequently shot Aguilar.

Aguilar taught at a local university and ran a private photo studio. The journalist previously worked for La Voz de Michoacán and La Opinion.

The murder is the second of its kind in three days. On Sunday morning, gunmen in Guerrero shot and killed Pablo Marrugares and his police bodyguard at a restaurant. The journalist had been the target of previous threats and violent attacks. Gunmen shot at least 55 times at Marrugares.

#MEXICO: Mexican authorities must immediately and credibly investigate the murder of reporter Pablo Morrugares and bring the attackers to justice. https://t.co/O1uw8p7TyZ — CPJ Américas (@CPJAmericas) August 5, 2020

Two days later, gunmen shot at the entrance of the Diario de Iguala newspaper. While Marrugares did not work at that paper, El Diario’s parent company printed his publication. Authorities claimed gunmen shot at least 18 times at the front of the building.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Jose Luis Lara from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.