GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE: Five Killed Over Drug Theft in Mexican Border State

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – The theft of synthetic drugs appears to be the motive behind the shooting deaths of five at a local home.

The shooting took place over the weekend in Cienega when gunmen stormed a home and shot five victims involved in the street-level distribution of drugs. The house is believed to have been used to sell crystal meth and other substances. The mass shooting took place in a municipality that is being contested between the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas and a handful of independent drug gangs.

Law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas revealed that the murder is tied to a recent theft of several pounds of synthetic drugs that have already claimed other lives.

Authorities found the bodies of 43-year-old Jose Luis “El Borrado” Ramirez Alvarez, his girlfriend Kimberly Esmeralda Burgos Tolentino, and a teen named Arturo de Jesús “El Churris” Rodríguez Tudon. Investigators found seven 9mm bullet casings.

Two other victims, Tania Lisbeth “La China” Ortiz Mendoza and Adal Enrique “El Zavala” Zavala Ibarra, died at a local hospital. La China was the love interest of El Churris.

The shooting comes weeks after a similar group of gunmen shot three in Cienega de Flores. The victims were talking in the street when gunmen drove by and shot multiple rounds. One of the victims, 30-year-old Kimberly Irene Lucio Escobar, was a known street-level dealer linked to the theft of several pounds of crystal meth. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the two shootings appear to be connected to Kimberly’s theft.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.