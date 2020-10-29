Mom Tapes Meth, Fentanyl to Son’s Body at Texas Border Crossing, Say Feds

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso arrested a mother traveling with three children after finding drugs taped to her teenage son’s body. Officials report the U.S. citizen woman attempted to use her teen son to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl into Texas.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso on October 21 observed a vehicle approaching from Mexico for entry into the United States. Officers selected the vehicle for a random secondary inspection, according to information obtained from El Paso CBP officials.

During the secondary inspection, officers noted the 31-year-old U.S. citizen female was traveling with her three children — ages 13, 12, and 5, officials reported.

A search by a CBP K-9 resulted in an alert due to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the front passenger seat. The 13-year-old boy occupied that seat, the report indicates. Officers searched the boy and found a “square-shaped item” protruding from his back. The package contained multiple bundles of drugs that were taped to the boy’s body.

Officers tested and weighed the drugs. They confirmed 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.1 pounds of highly dangerous fentanyl.

Officers arrested the woman and turned the children over to another family member. The mother faces federal charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States. It is not known if Texas CPS will get involved.

“Smugglers will use any method they can to attempt to smuggle drugs,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez, “Unfortunately, in this case, a mother used her 13-year-old son in her attempt to deceive CBP Officers.”

