Cartel Gunmen Target Lawyer at Mexican Attorney General’s Office in Border State

Cartel gunmen tried to kill a lawyer at the branch headquarters of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Tamaulipas Wednesday. The gunmen missed their mark but managed to escape unidentified.

The attack took place shortly after noon, when defense attorney Jorge Antonio Martinez Gallegos was entering the FGR building on the western side of Ciudad Victoria, the state capital. Martinez was there to meet with a recently arrested client.

Martinez was walking up stairs to the building when gunmen fired several times and then escaped in a silver Nissan Altima. Authorities launched a manhunt and tried to find the culprits using surveillance cameras throughout the city. Police were not able to identify or capture the gunmen.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that authorities currently believe the attack involved the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. They are fighting other cartels throughout Tamaulipas for control of lucrative drug trafficking and human smuggling routes into Texas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.