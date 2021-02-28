Mass Shooting Kills 11 Construction Workers in Western Mexico

A shooting in western Mexico killed 11 victims and injured at least two more, including a child. The incident appears to have been unprovoked since most of the victims were construction tradesmen lined up for paychecks.

The shooting took place Saturday night in Tonala, Jalisco, when gunmen fired at a group of men sitting in the street, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office revealed. Most of the victims were sitting on the sidewalk around a work truck when gunmen in two vehicles pulled up and opened fire.

Authorities later found the bodies of 10 men at the immediate scene. A nearby home also held one more fatal victim and two wounded (a woman and an underage male). The victims inside the home are described as a family unit struck by stray bullets.

A motive for the mass shooting has not been officially revealed.

The shooting is the fourth mass casualty attack in Jalisco in February, El Universal notes. The violence in the western state comes as Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion wages turf wars throughout Mexico. The criminal organization is linked to hundreds of corpses found in clandestine mass graves in that state.

Authorities recently discovered 18 trash bags full of human remains near the soccer stadium when one of the country’s main teams regularly hosts matches.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.