10 Human Smuggling Attempts Busted near Border in Rio Grande Valley

Not all migrants are surrendering to Border Patrol agents in South Texas. Rio Grande Valley Sector agents continue to disrupt human smuggling incidents where the goal is to reach the U.S. interior and skirt immigration courts.

McAllen Border Patrol Station agents received a call on March 29 from a concerned citizen regarding a large group of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico near Sullivan City, Texas, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials reported. Agents responded to the area and observed migrants attempting to load into a vehicle, according to information from sector officials. Sullivan City is located along the Texas-Mexico border west of Mission.

Two human smuggling events were disrupted by #USBP agents resulting in the apprehension of 29 illegal aliens. 14 of the individuals were discovered at a stash house in Roma, TX. This fiscal year RGV agents have dismantled 202 stash houses throughout the Rio Grande Valley. pic.twitter.com/5fg6hlBFzs — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 30, 2021

The agents approached the vehicle and multiple people bailed out and fled into the brush. The responding agents initiated a search of the area and rounded up 15 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The driver managed to escape apprehension.

Later that day, agents working near Roma, Texas, received a tip about a possible human smuggling stash house. The agents conducted a welfare check on the residence and found another 14 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted photos from eight additional human smuggling interdictions that occurred over the weekend. These interdictions led to the arrest of 105 illegal immigrants, Hastings wrote.

Over the weekend,105 illegal aliens were encountered as agent and local law enforcement agencies thwarted eight failed human smuggling attempts. USBP is grateful to our local partners for their collaborating efforts as we work together throughout the RGV. pic.twitter.com/8Jk9Zhb3k1 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 30, 2021

During the first six months of this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents successfully disrupted more than 200 human smuggling stash house operations, Chief Hastings tweeted.

