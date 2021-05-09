Five Men Shot, Two Kidnapped in Mexican City near Border

The raging cartel violence in the Mexican border city of Reynosa led to five victims being shot and two others being kidnapped. Two of the shooting victims died during one of two attacks — a third died a short time later.

The first shooting took place on Friday night in the Satelite 2 neighborhood in Reynosa. A group of gunmen riding in a white Nissan sedan pulled up to a house and began shooting at a group of people inside. During the attack, the gunmen shot three male victims, all adults. Authorities responded to the scene and found two men who died from their shooting injuries while paramedics rushed the third victim to a local hospital. The third victim died at the hospital.

According to information revealed by law enforcement officials, the gunmen are believed to have kidnapped two men that were in the house. Authorities carried out a search for the suspect vehicle but were unable to locate the gunmen or the suspected kidnapping victims.

In a separate attack also on Friday afternoon, a group of gunmen shot at a family that was riding in a Dodge Durango in the Villa Florida neighborhood. The gunmen fired at least ten times at the SUV — injuring a man and his 14-year-old son. The man’s wife took control of the vehicle and, even with a blown-out tire, was able to rush the family to a local hospital. The victims are expected to recover. A motive for the attack has not been revealed, however, the current theory presented by state authorities is that the gunmen confused the family’s SUV with a law enforcement vehicle.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.