Two Large Migrant Groups Arrested After Crossing Border into Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two large groups of migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican border into Texas. The agents apprehended a total of 233 migrants from five countries. The groups included at least 55 unaccompanied minors.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents patrolling near Mission, Texas, on Tuesday evening encountered a group of 115 migrants who had just illegally crossed the border, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

2️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ families and unaccompanied minors crossed in two during recent heavy downpours in the #RGV.#BP apprehensions continue to rise as migrants continue making the treacherous journey. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/oxsynvf775 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) July 8, 2021

During screening, the agents identified 40 unaccompanied alien children, 68 family unit aliens, and seven single adults, officials stated. The 115 migrants came to the U.S. from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Other McAllen Station agents patrolling the border near Hidalgo, Texas, on Sunday morning encountered another large group of migrants. Initially, the agents made contact with 90 migrants. A few minutes later, 28 additional migrants approached from the Rio Grande.

In total, this group consisted of 118 migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The group consisted of 15 unaccompanied minors, 75 family members, and 28 single adults.

The agents processed the 233 migrants under Rio Grande Valley Sector and CDC Title 42 guidelines.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement.

The June migration report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expected to be released in the next few days. It is likely it will continue to show increasing numbers of illegal migrant crossings, according to a recent conversation with CBP officials.