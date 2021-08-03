One Migrant Dead, Nine Rescued in Arizona Desert near Border

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued nine migrants in the Arizona desert after they illegally crossed from Mexico. The agents also found the body of a deceased migrant.

Yuma Sector officials received a 911 call from a woman who said she was with a group who became lost after crossing the border on Sunday morning. The woman said she was with three other migrants without food or water, according to Yuma Sector officials.

Agents responded to the area and found the woman, an 18-year-old Mexican national. The woman told the agents she left three other migrants behind.

The agents began a search and found a 50-year-old Mexican man who was dehydrated but was otherwise in good health. As the search continued, the agents found the body of a deceased male. Officials later identified the man as a 45-year-old Mexican national.

The search continued, leading to the rescue of a 34-year-old Mexican national. An investigation later identified this man as the human smuggling guide. The guide appeared to be severely dehydrated and required advanced medical care — even after being administered intravenous fluids.

After doctors saved the guide’s life, the agents arrested him on charges of alien smuggling resulting in the death of a migrant.

Over the weekend, Welton Station agents responded to additional 911 calls leading to the rescue of seven other migrants. One of the migrants was severely dehydrated and had to be flown to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

