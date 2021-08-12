Recruits Kicked from Academy after Refusing COVID Vaccinations, Says Border Patrol Union

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), the labor union representing rank and file agents, says a new policy by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) resulted in recruits being removed from training for refusing vaccinations. The recruits were attending training at the United States Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico.

According to the NBPC, the policy will also require future recruits to provide proof they are fully vaccinated prior to training. According to the NBPC, those who are partially vaccinated or none at all removed until full compliance is met.

In a statement from Local 2509 President Jeffery Hammes, many of the recruits refused the vaccine despite being briefed on the consequences. The current employment and pay status of the affected recruits are unknown.

Hammes notes:

Big Bend Local 2509 supports the right of those that choose not to be vaccinated for COVID-19. We support those who are hesitant to be vaccinated and we respect their opinions and beliefs. This should be a personal choice for each individual and not a blanket mandate from federal bureaucrats. We urge FLETC to rescind this order immediately and allow our future brothers and sisters to earn their badges and join us on the line. We desperately need the help against the current onslaught on our border that this administration has refused to address in any meaningful way whatsoever.

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center provides training to more than 100 federal agencies.

As reported by Breitbart News, the Biden administration has yet to endorse a plan to mandate vaccination of migrants entering the United States at the southern border.

A request for information from the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center has not been received as of press time.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.