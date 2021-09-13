Six Migrants Rescued from California Mountains near Border

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with local law enforcement and rescue teams to save the lives of six migrants over the past two weeks. The rescues took place in the Otay Mountain region near the California border with Mexico.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke tweeted a series of photographs showing agents rescuing six migrants who became injured while illegally entering the United States.

Over the past two weeks, San Diego Sector #BorderPatrol, with the assistance of @SDSheriff aerial support have successfully conducted 6 separate rescue operations of injured migrants along Otay Mountain near San Diego. #USBP & Partners always stand ready to assist those in need. pic.twitter.com/c3thcRJ1CM — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) September 10, 2021

Border Patrol officials worked with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to airlift several of the injured migrants, Heitke stated.

So far this year, Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico Border rescued more than 10,275 migrants in distress during the first 10 months of Fiscal Year 2021 which began on October 1, 2020.

This is more than double the record number of rescues for the entire Fiscal Year 2020, when agents rescued 5,071 in distress.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations agents participated in 339 rescues during the same 10-month period. This also nearly doubles the FY2020 total of 184 records.

These rescues by Border Patrol and other CBP organizations come amid the record-shattering apprehension of nearly 1.3 million migrants this year through the end of July. August apprehension numbers are expected to be released by CBP officials this week.