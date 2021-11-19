230 Migrants Apprehended in 39 Smuggling Incidents in One Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 230 migrants in a series of interdicted human smuggling incidents near the Texas-Mexico border. The apprehensions took place since last Friday in 39 highway smuggling incidents.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials tweeted a report showing the continuing efforts of agents to stop human smugglers from transporting their “cargo” from the border region into the U.S. interior. In the tweet, sector officials reported the apprehension of more than 230 migrants in 39 highway smuggling interdictions over the several days.

Since Friday, our agents and law enforcement partners ended 39 highway smuggling attempts, arresting over 230 smuggled migrants. Due to law enforcement successes throughout sector, smugglers are resorting to more dangerous concealments to include commercial vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Z9nFMCFfEB — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 17, 2021

During the first month of the new fiscal year, October, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 28,000 migrants. These apprehensions make the Del Rio Sector the second busiest of the nine southwest border sectors, according to the October Southwest Land Border Encounters report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after hours earlier this week.

Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported earlier this week that the Yuma Sector apprehension numbers are moving up to rival the Del Rio Sector for second place.

“Border Patrol agents in Yuma are encountering sizeable groups of migrants entering the United States illegally through gaps in border walls. More than 300 were apprehended in two large groups over a two-day period,” Clark wrote. “On Monday, more than 200 migrants breached a border wall gap in a single event. On Sunday, 112 were apprehended at the same location.”

The Rio Grande Valley continues as the busiest sector with the apprehension of 45,234 migrants in October.