1500 Migrants Apprehended in West Texas Border Sector over Weekend

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1,500 migrants over the past weekend. Officials say many of the large groups are making the dangerous river crossing at night.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens tweeted an image of a large group of migrants apprehended by Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents over the past weekend.

Eagle Pass Station continues to feel the strain of an influx of migrants looking to surrender to agents. EGT agents have encountered over 1,500 migrants since Friday. Some large groups are now crossing at night, greatly increasing the danger they face from the swift river water. pic.twitter.com/57hpVplYxY — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 22, 2021

“Eagle Pass Station continues to feel the strain of an influx of migrants looking to surrender to agents,” Owens said in the tweet. “Some large groups are now crossing at night, greatly increasing the danger they face from the swift river water.”

Also over the weekend, Del Rio Sector agents found two small children abandoned by human smugglers along the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas reported.

These two Honduran children were left in the hands of human smugglers, only to be abandoned alone on the riverbank Sunday afternoon. When asked about their parents, the 5 and 7-year-olds claimed their mother remained in Honduras. Great work by all those involved! pic.twitter.com/lkhNCLojYw — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 22, 2021

“These two Honduran children were left in the hands of human smugglers, only to be abandoned alone on the riverbank Sunday afternoon,” Chief Owens tweeted. “When asked about their parents, the 5 and 7-year-olds claimed their mother remained in Honduras. Great work by all those involved!”

The Rio Grande Valley Sector continues as the busiest Border Patrol sector with the apprehension of 45,234 migrants in October.

During the first month of the new fiscal year, October, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 28,000 migrants. These apprehensions make the Del Rio Sector the second busiest of the nine southwest border sectors, according to the October Southwest Land Border Encounters report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after hours earlier this week.