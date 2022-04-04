Texas Border Constable Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Enticement Charge

A top border county law enforcement official pleaded guilty to federal charges for enticing women to travel to Texas for prostitution. The lawman will be free on bond pending his sentencing.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez had been a Constable in Webb County. He has since resigned and pleaded guilty to the federal charge. Earlier this year, authorities charged him with one count of “enticing an individual to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.”

Court documents revealed that since February 9, federal authorities had been working the case against him. Details of the actual crime are not listed, but the offense took place between June and September of 2019.

Local news outlets revealed that prior to turning himself in, Rodriguez resigned his position as Webb County Precinct 1 Constable. On Friday, Rodriguez went before U.S. District Judge Alfred H Bennet, where he pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement. Since Rodriguez was cooperating, the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not file a criminal complaint and Rodriguez waived his right to be charged by an indictment and fight the charges.

The charges against Rodriguez come at a time when the border city of Laredo has made major headlines due to the ongoing immigration crisis. Earlier this year, federal investigators raided the home of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar (D) in an unrelated case. Soon after, the Laredo city manager and city attorney resigned for personal reasons. Cuellar has not been charged with any crime and is currently in a primary runoff election.

