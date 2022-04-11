Group of 48 Migrants Found in California Desert near Border

Calexico Station Border Patrol agents find a group of Cuban and Venezuelan migrants in the desert near the border. (U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector
Bob Price

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 48 migrants attempting to move through the California desert. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Cuba and Venezuela.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino tweeted an image of Calexico Station Border Patrol agents with a group of 48 migrants. The agents found the migrants in the California desert after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

During processing, agents identified the 46 migrants as citizens of Cuba and Venezuela, Bovino reported. The agents transported the migrants, which included several very young children, to the El Centro Sector Centralized Processing Center.

The chief also tweeted a video showing other actions taken by El Centro Sector agents last week.

One of those incidents included the arrest of an armed human smuggler. The driver, a U.S. citizen, had an active warrant for his arrest, Bovino stated. The agents arrested the migrants and the driver. They also seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a 9mm pistol, two realistic-looking BB guns, and a box of ammunition.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.