Group of 48 Migrants Found in California Desert near Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 48 migrants attempting to move through the California desert. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Cuba and Venezuela.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino tweeted an image of Calexico Station Border Patrol agents with a group of 48 migrants. The agents found the migrants in the California desert after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

#Arrest‼️Calexico Station agents arrested a group of 48 #migrants this morning from #Cuba and #Venezuela that illegally entered the U.S. through the desert. The group was transported to the El Centro Sector Centralized Processing Center to be processed.#fridaymood #honorfirst pic.twitter.com/yFIMD3O4Vm — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) April 8, 2022

During processing, agents identified the 46 migrants as citizens of Cuba and Venezuela, Bovino reported. The agents transported the migrants, which included several very young children, to the El Centro Sector Centralized Processing Center.

The chief also tweeted a video showing other actions taken by El Centro Sector agents last week.

Recap time! Join us as we look back at this week’s highlights from the El Centro Sector Border Patrol. Our #agents are dedicated and hard at work keeping our communities and Nation safe.#Friday #honorfirst #weeklyrecap #bordersecurity @USBPChiefELC @CBPElCentro pic.twitter.com/ldJkURGwk3 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) April 8, 2022

One of those incidents included the arrest of an armed human smuggler. The driver, a U.S. citizen, had an active warrant for his arrest, Bovino stated. The agents arrested the migrants and the driver. They also seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a 9mm pistol, two realistic-looking BB guns, and a box of ammunition.

