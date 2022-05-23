EXCLUSIVE: 22K Migrants Apprehended Along U.S. Southern Border After Court Saves Title 42

Border Patrol agents along the U.S. southwest border with Mexico apprehended more than 22,000 migrants since Friday. The migrant surge took place on the weekend leading up to the expected termination of the CDC’s Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol. A federal judge stopped the Biden Administration from ending the program on the announced May 23 date.

A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas agents assigned to the southwest border with Mexico apprehended more than 22,000 migrants over the weekend. More than 9,000 of the weekend’s apprehensions occurred in the Rio Grande Valley and Del Border Patrol Rio Sectors.

Whether Title 42 ultimately ends or not, migrants say they are tired of waiting and surged across the Rio Grande into the Eagle Pass, Texas, area of operations. Just under 5,000 crossed over the weekend — eclipsing the previous weekend’s total of just over 2,800 migrant apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector also saw a surge of border crossings as just over 4,000 migrants illegally crossed the border into South Texas, the source reported.

Border Patrol officials called in all available agents in Eagle Pass on Sunday as increasing numbers of migrants crossed the border illegally from Mexico into Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. Sunday evening, a large group of more than 250 migrants crossed near Normandy, Texas, while others streamed across into Eagle Pass.

Another group of approximately 300 migrants crossed the border near Eagle Pass. And at a nearby hydro plant, agents found another large group of 100 migrants. That brought the total to more than 700 migrant apprehensions in a couple of hours on Sunday evening.

Between April 1 and May 15 approximately 513,000 migrants illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico. The number reflects apprehensions cited in the April Southwest Border Migration Report and unofficial numbers obtained from a law enforcement source within CBP.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.