Injured Migrant Woman Rescued in Rugged Arizona Desert Mountains near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an injured migrant woman after she was abandoned in the rugged Arizona mountains near the border with Mexico.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos showing the rescue of an injured migrant who called 911 for assistance.

#Rescued Several Brian A. Terry Station agents responded to a 911 call in the rugged Huachuca Mts. After locating the injured female Mexican citizen, agents teamed together and carried her to an awaiting ambulance. A heroic team effort. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/dmdX3X6w59 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 27, 2022

Agents from the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station responded to the 911 call and located the injured woman in the rugged Huachuca Mountains, Chief Modlin stated.

Due to the surrounding terrain, the agents hand carried the woman out of the mountains to an awaiting ambulance. The agents identified the woman as a Mexican national illegally present in the United States.

The same day, Three Points Station BORSTAR agents spotted a group of migrants north of SR-86. The agent called for a helicopter aircrew to pinpoint the migrants and guide ground-based agents to the scene, Chief Modlin tweeted.

Spotted from above. An air asset responded to a group of suspected migrants Tucson Sector BORSTAR agents observed north of SR-86 near Three Points, AZ. They spotted the group and directed agents to the area. A total of 14 migrants were apprehended. Good work. pic.twitter.com/CF35x2tjko — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 27, 2022

The aircrew spotted the group of 14 migrants and guided agents to the area. The agents took the 14 migrants into custody and arranged transportation to their station for processing.