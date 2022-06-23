Armed Human Smuggler Arrested in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed human smuggler following a vehicle stop near the Mexican border. The smuggler now faces federal charges related to the alleged smuggling of six migrants.

Earlier this week, Tucson Station Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration stop on a white Buick Enclave near Three Points, Arizona. During the immigration interview, the agents found six migrants inside the vehicle and determined they were illegally present in the United States.

Convicted felon faces criminal charges after a Tucson Station agent arrested him for #HumanSmuggling. The U.S. citizen was stopped near Three Points, AZ. Inside the vehicle, the agent discovered six smuggled Mexican citizens. A loaded firearm was seized following the arrest. pic.twitter.com/sSryip7b9p — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 22, 2022

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos from the vehicle stop showing the migrants concealed in the SUV. During a search of the vehicle, the agents found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol in the console between the front seats.

The agents identified the six migrants as Mexican citizens.

The agents then arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, who now faces federal felony charges for human smuggling. Agents also identified the alleged smuggler as a convicted felon. As such, the smuggler could face charges related to a felon in possession of a handgun.

Ajo Station agents also arrested an armed drug smuggler with more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine in their SUV. The arrest came near Gila Bend, Arizona. Agents reported the smuggler had four small children in the vehicle with the dangerous drugs.

“When a Border Patrol Canine conducted a free air search of the vehicle it alerted to the presence of concealed people or narcotics. A search of the rear of the vehicle, a spare tire, and a suitcase revealed over 120 pounds of white crystal-like substance wrapped in 158 plastic packages which tested positive for methamphetamine,” Border Patrol officials reported. “Also, in the vehicle agents located $635 and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, two magazines, and 19 rounds of ammunition.”

Agents arrested the driver for narcotics smuggling and took the four children, all under the age of seven, into protective custody. A family member later took custody of the children. Agents turned the drugs, vehicle, and firearm over to the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force.

The following day, Chief Modlin tweeted two photos of a Border Patrol agent carrying an injured migrant out of the wilderness. Agents received information from a 911 call regarding an injured migrant woman in a remote area near Arivaca, Arizona.

Tucson Sector agents will do whatever it takes to perform a #rescue! Agents responded to a 911 call in a remote area outside Arivaca, AZ, and located an injured Guatemalan citizen. She was selflessly carried through mountainous terrain to an awaiting ambulance. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/XOIEpnPDaB — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 22, 2022

The agents located the woman and identified her as a Guatemalan citizen illegally present in the U.S., the chief reported.

“She was selflessly carried through mountainous terrain to an awaiting ambulance,” Modlin stated.