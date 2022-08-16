3400 Migrants Apprehended over Weekend in Busiest U.S. Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 3,400 migrants over the weekend. Nearly 700 of those crossed near Eagle Pass, Texas, in a five-hour period.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report revealing his agents apprehended 3,441 migrants over the weekend. In addition, another 819 migrants are classified as known got-aways.

Del Rio Sector Weekend Recap

•In custody at 07:00 a.m. 2,095

•Apprehensions 3,441

•Known Gotaways 819

•Rescues 32 pic.twitter.com/AvxmVuj2dA — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) August 16, 2022

During the weekend, the agents encountered seven large groups of migrants. Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more crossing in a single incident. Those large groups totaled 1,384 migrants.

Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark witnessed nearly 700 of these migrant apprehensions during a five-hour period on Sunday. These migrants all crossed in and around the border community of Eagle Pass.

The groups of mostly Venezuelan, Cuban, and Nicaraguan migrants crossed in quantities that overwhelmed the Border Patrol’s ability and capacity to transport the migrants out of the heat in a timely manner. Members of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety assisted in the process and transported several migrants to CBP ports of entry.

Del Rio Sector officials report:

On Aug. 12, a group of 214 undocumented migrants illegally crossed into the United States approximately 6 a.m., near the city of Eagle Pass. Less than an hour later, another large group of 193 migrants were encountered near Normandy. The next day, another large group of undocumented migrants crossed into the United States illegally south of Eagle Pass. The group consisted of mostly single adults, totaling 166. On Aug. 14, four large groups of migrants immediately surrendered to Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing into the United States near Eagle Pass throughout the day. The groups ranged from 130 to 285, yielding a total count of 811 undocumented migrants.

In addition to the apprehensions, 819 migrants got away and 32 more had to be rescued from life-threatening circumstances, Owens reported.

In July, Del Rio Sector agents led the nation with the apprehension of approximately 50,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector fell to second place with more than 35,000 apprehensions. This was followed by 24,916 in the El Paso Sector and 24,424 in the Yuma Sector.