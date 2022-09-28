13K Migrant Apprehensions, Got-Aways in One Texas Border Sector Last Week

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 10,000 migrants last week in what has become the nation’s busiest sector. Nearly 3,000 more migrants are known to have gotten away without being caught.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a weekly recap showing the agents in the nation’s busiest sector apprehended 10,328 migrants last week. The report classifies 2,712 more migrants as “known gotaways.”

Del Rio Sector Weekly Recap •. Apprehensions – 10,328

•. Known Gotaways – 2,712

•. Rescues – 96 pic.twitter.com/U1mVwPdlx9 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 27, 2022

In total, more than 13,000 migrants are known to have illegally crossed the border in a single week, Del Rio Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Ruben Garcia reported. These numbers included 14 large groups — each containing more than 100 migrants. More than 230 crossed the border in a single group. More than 64 percent of all large migrant groups cross into the Del Rio Sector — mostly in the Eagle Pass area.

Garcia reported the number of got-aways is beginning to decrease as more agents are put back in the field as processing demands are reduced. He said the sector now has 65 percent of its workforce back performing field operations.

Agents rescued 96 migrants suffering from exposure to the elements on the ranches along the border and near interior immigration checkpoints. Fortunately, the number of migrant deaths in the sector fell to four last week.

During the month of August, Del Rio Sector agents took a commanding lead as the nation’s busiest sector with the apprehension of more than 52,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported.

For more than ten years, the Rio Grande Valley Sector led the nation in apprehensions. In August, the sector fell into third place as agents apprehended just over 27,000 migrants. This is a significant decrease from the 35,000 apprehended in July.

Agents in the El Paso Sector jumped into the number two spot with the apprehension of just under 30,000 migrants. This is up from approximately 25,000 apprehended in July.