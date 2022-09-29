Exclusive: Rep. Tony Gonzales Slams Biden Admin over Uvalde Migrant Deaths

U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) spoke with Breitbart Texas regarding the latest migrant deaths in Uvalde, Texas, and the worsening border security situation. The Texas congressman says, “We could see this coming from a mile away”. Gonzales worries the dangers to American citizens is increasing with no solution from the current administration in sight.

Speaking about a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Uvalde that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured others on Wednesday, Gonzales says that the community is still struggling with the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting. “The people of Uvalde have been through hell, and this hell isn’t over,” he emphasized in an interview with Breitbart Texas. He went on to describe the frequent pursuits involving human smugglers that move through the city located about 60 miles north of the border town of Eagle Pass.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the school district imposed 48 lockdowns at campuses throughout the city in response to the pursuits prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting. Wednesday’s accident that killed two occupants in a vehicle that is believed to be transporting migrants occurred at the city’s main square. That is now the scene of a memorial to the students and teachers that lost their lives in the school shooting.

Congressman Gonzales told Breitbart Texas the communities along the border, including Uvalde, have been abandoned by House Democrats and the Biden administration when it comes to the situation along the southwest border. “Kamala Harris will be in Texas next week to attend a fundraiser in Austin, Texas. It’s as if they are spitting in our faces” he added. The vice president just returned from the border — the border between North and South Korea. She is not expected to visit the border between Texas and Mexico.

Gonzales spoke about the increasing surge in migration and the disconnect between what border residents are experiencing and how members of the Biden administration are describing the situation. During a press event earlier this month, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus told a reporter “People across the county should know that it’s not chaos here,” referring to the increase in migrants crossing the border.

Congressman Gonzales disagrees, telling Breitbart Texas, “If you visit the border for just one hour, you cannot unsee what you see, and anyone who visits the border will be shocked.” The Texas Republican says he is extremely supportive of the rank-and-file Border Patrol agents who are left to deal with the crisis without support from the administration. He added that he warned senior officials within the agency that things must change.

Gonzales says the deaths on the border illustrated by the chaotic scene in Uvalde signals a need for a return to migrant removals for those that don’t qualify for asylum and for additional policy changes. Touting the recently released Commitment to America plan released by the GOP this month, Gonzales says, among other important issues, the plan will address border security, transparency, and accountability.

The Congressman, whose district in Texas covers 800 miles of the US-Mexico Border, says he will push for answers from the administration regarding its lack of border enforcement if Republicans take the house after the November elections. Asked about the current situation in his district during a record-breaking year for migrant apprehensions, border deaths, and vehicle pursuits, Gonzales says he doesn’t understand how the Biden administration can continue to believe that are acting in the interest of American citizens.

“I don’t understand why they continue to turn a blind eye and abandon Americans when things are getting more and more unsafe,” Gonzales concluded. “People deserve to feel safe in their own homes, whether they are in Uvalde, Del Rio, whether they are in San Antonio, San Francisco, New York, it doesn’t matter where you live. Right now, the people of Uvalde don’t feel safe.”

As the fiscal year comes to an end on Friday, CBP is expected to report nearly 2.4 million migrant encounters, according to a source within CBP. The record-breaking number of migrant encounters will likely match that of the population of Houston — the nation’s fourth largest city.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.