Mexican Cartel Gunmen Torch Medical Clinic Linked to Rivals

Gunmen from one of Mexico’s most violent cartels set fire to a hospital clinic in the central part of that country. The arson is tied to documents from Mexico’s Army that revealed that the clinic was used by a rival organization to treat their wounded or sick.

The fire took place last week in the city of Celaya, Guanajuato. Gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) barged into Clinica San Fermin and set fire to the building. There were no casualties reported.

Video shared by local journalists captured the moment when the flames were spreading.

The name “Clinica San Fermin” was first mentioned in hacked documents from Mexico’s Army courtesy of hacktivists “Guacamaya,” Infobae reported. In the documents, it was revealed that Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima used the clinic to seek treatment for their wounded.

The hacktivist group was able to take more than 6 terabytes of data from Mexico’s Army and made the information available to journalists and researchers.

The state of Guanajuato has seen a dramatic rise in violence as CJNG and Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima have fought for control of fuel theft markets and local drug distribution. The fighting between the two has manifested in attacks at bars and other businesses where a large number of innocent civilians were murdered.

