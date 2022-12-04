660 Pounds of Cartel-Smuggled Fentanyl Found Hidden in Coconut Shipment in Mexico

Mexican authorities seized a shipment of more than 660 pounds of fentanyl pills inside a shipment of coconuts being shipped toward the border with Arizona. Cartel drug smugglers packaged the deadly pills inside individual coconuts that were mixed in the shipment.

The seizure took place just north of Puerto Libertad, Sonora, information from Mexico’s Criminal Investigations Agency with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR-AIC) revealed. The seizure took place when agents stopped a white tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of coconuts.

When authorities checked the coconuts, they saw that some of them had been cut in half. Smugglers fill the split coconuts with bags containing blue fentanyl pills. Authorities arrested two men who were in the truck and then documented the seizure revealing more than 300 kilograms or 660 pounds of blue fentanyl pills.

Puerto Libertad is located on the northwestern part of Sonora along the coast of the Gulf of California. The small coastal town is routinely used by the Sinaloa Cartel to move drugs north by boat. From there, cartel operators move the drugs by land north toward the U.S. border with Arizona or California in order to cross them.

The seizure of Fentanyl comes at a time when the Sinaloa Cartel is positioned as one of the main distributors of the synthetic drug which has caused a large number of overdoses in the U.S. As Breitbart Texas reported, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco New Generation as terrorist organizations over their trafficking of fentanyl.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.