EXCLUSIVE: 1100 Migrants Cross West Texas Border in Five Hours

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1,100 migrants during a five-hour period Tuesday morning. The apprehensions took place in a small section of the border south of Eagle Pass. Agents apprehended more than 400 in a single group.

Between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, agents apprehended approximately 1,000 migrants who crossed the border from Piedras Negras, Mexico, into the U.S., according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The source reported the largest group to be more than 400 migrants who crossed at the same time.

In addition, agents apprehended more than 200 migrants in a single group further north but still on the south side of Eagle Pass.

The source said the migrants consisted mainly of Cuban migrants. The groups also included migrants from Ecuador and Nicaragua.

Human smugglers use the large migrant group tactic to tie up Border Patrol resources for hours. This enables them to move drugs and other high-value human cargo” across the border with less chance of being apprehended. The large groups who crossed in the overnight hours this morning caused agents to remain on duty for nearly 12 hours, the source stated. Other resources had to be called in early.

The Del Rio Sector leads the nation in large migrant group apprehensions, Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens previously tweeted.

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 23, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 90,000 migrants, according to the November Southwest Land Border Encounters report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Report late on the Friday night before Christmas. This is second only to the El Paso Sector where agents apprehended more than 106,000 migrants during this period.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.