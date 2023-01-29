WATCH: Armed Texas Woman Charged with Human Smuggling After Crash near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an armed female for allegedly smuggling migrants after she crashed her vehicle and fled on foot. A pursuit in Zavala County, Texas, on January 25 led to the arrest of the Dallas-area woman, and her companion.

A DPS trooper attempted to stop a pickup truck overloaded with migrants in Zavala County. Dashcam video provided by DPS shows the driver briefly stopped, allowing the migrants to bail out and flee into the brush.

Two female smugglers from the Dallas area led a @TxDPS Trooper on a high-speed chase in Zavala Co. A group of illegal immigrants bailed out as the driver continued to evade, eventually crashing. The driver fled on foot & the trooper gave chase. 1/x pic.twitter.com/k8yc7f4M0a — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 28, 2023

The driver then led the trooper and other law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of up to 110 mph, the trooper reported. The video shows the driver recklessly passing vehicles on the unpaved shoulder of the highway.

The driver eventually lost control and drove off the roadway. This led to a rollover crash into a rancher’s fence.

DPS officials said the driver reached for a weapon in her waistband as she attempted to flee on foot. She lost her footing and fell to the ground allowing the trooper to safely place her under arrest and secure the firearm in her possession.

During the foot chase, the driver reached towards her waistband. The trooper & other officers apprehended the driver & recovered a 9mm handgun from her waistband. Both driver & pass. were arrested & charged w/ evading, human smuggling, & unlawful carrying. 2/x #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/ZHFJ7RKRTZ — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 28, 2023

The Dallas-area woman now faces state charges for evading, human smuggling, and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The passenger, also from the Dallas area, faces charges of evading and human smuggling.

Police seized the Millennium G2 9mm pistol and the vehicle. Officials did not disclose if the migrants were later apprehended.

Breitbart Texas reported extensively on the increase in the number of armed human smugglers being arrested by local, state, and federal law enforcement officials.

Earlier this month, an armed human smuggler shot an El Paso Sector Border Patrol agent four times in the chest, Breitbart reported. The agent’s vest saved his life and allowed him to return fire, striking the smuggler.