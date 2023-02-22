Weapons Cache Bound for Mexico Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a large cache of weapons heading to Mexico at an outbound Texas border crossing checkpoint. The officers found 17 weapons including high-powered rifles, CBP officials stated.

CBP officers assigned to the outbound lanes of the Del Rio International Bridge on February 19 observed a 2004 Ford cargo van towing a trailer approaching for inspection before entering Mexico. The officer referred the driver to a secondary inspection station, according to a statement from CBP officials.

Officers utilized a non-intrusive imaging system to scan the vehicle and trailer for anomalies. Following the scan, officers conducted a physical search of the vehicle and trailer. The search led to the discovery of a large weapons cache being smuggled into Mexico.

The search yielded the confiscation of 17 weapons, including high-powered rifles. Officers also found 22 magazines, three belt feeder clips, and two scopes. The weapons and accessories were found in an ice chest and mini-refrigerator, officials stated.

CBP officers seized the weapons, magazines, belt feeders, and scopes and turned the case over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry, said in a written statement. “This interception is just one example of the work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”

In September, Breitbart reported that a federal court in South Texas sentenced a Salvadoran man to four years in prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle weapons and ammunition into Mexico. In one incident, CBP officers assigned an international port of entry seized more than 13,000 rounds of ammunition for AK-47-style rifles.