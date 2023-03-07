Border Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out Flamethrower, Cash near Border in California

A Border Patrol K-9 in the El Centro Sector is credited with the discovery of a flamethrower, a gun, and approximately $233,000 in cash. An additional $19,000 was also sniffed out in a separate incident, officials stated.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a photo on Monday just over $19,000 in U.S. currency seized by his agents. The chief reported an alert from a K-9 led to the discovery of the currency.

Mo Money Mo Problems Agents w/ the help of K9, arrested subjects transporting $19,100 of illegal proceeds from the sale of marijuana. PSA: Our dogs can sniff it out pic.twitter.com/HhsqLiGD8z — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) March 6, 2023

Bovino stated the $19,100 came from the proceeds of marijuana sales. He did not elaborate in the source of the currency.

“PSA,” Bovino wrote, “Our dogs can sniff it out.”

A few days earlier, Bovino sent out another tweet proving up his claim when K-9 Edy detected a flamethrower being smuggled. Edy and his Border Patrol agent handler also discovered a handgun and $233,000 in cash.

US Border Patrol seizes Cash, Gun, & Flamethrower K9 Edy & agents in Indio, Ca put the flames out on this smuggling scheme when they seized $233k in cash, a handgun, & a flamethrower. Smugglers beware! #USBP agents take pride in stopping criminals & their contraband. pic.twitter.com/q6OHeh4eEu — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) March 1, 2023

The K-9s of the El Centro Sector sniffed out more than a quarter-million dollars in smuggled currency in less than one week, the tweets revealed.

“Smugglers beware!” Bovino tweeted. “USBP agents take pride in stopping criminals and their contraband.”

Breitbart Texas reached out to Border Patrol officials for additional information regarding the smuggled flamethrower and currency. An immediate response was not available.