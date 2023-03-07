Border Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out Flamethrower, Cash near Border in California

An Indio Station Border Patrol K-9 finds a flamethrower being smuggled in southern California. (U.S. Border Patrol/El Centro Sector)
A Border Patrol K-9 in the El Centro Sector is credited with the discovery of a flamethrower, a gun, and approximately $233,000 in cash. An additional $19,000 was also sniffed out in a separate incident, officials stated.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a photo on Monday just over $19,000 in U.S. currency seized by his agents. The chief reported an alert from a K-9 led to the discovery of the currency.

Bovino stated the $19,100 came from the proceeds of marijuana sales. He did not elaborate in the source of the currency.

“PSA,” Bovino wrote, “Our dogs can sniff it out.”

A few days earlier, Bovino sent out another tweet proving up his claim when K-9 Edy detected a flamethrower being smuggled. Edy and his Border Patrol agent handler also discovered a handgun and $233,000 in cash.

The K-9s of the El Centro Sector sniffed out more than a quarter-million dollars in smuggled currency in less than one week, the tweets revealed.

“Smugglers beware!” Bovino tweeted. “USBP agents take pride in stopping criminals and their contraband.”

Breitbart Texas reached out to Border Patrol officials for additional information regarding the smuggled flamethrower and currency. An immediate response was not available.

