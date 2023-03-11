Large Migrant Group from 14 Nations Apprehended at Arizona Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials report the apprehension of a large migrant group who crossed the border near Lukeville, Arizona, on Monday. The group of 235 migrants consisted of citizens of 14 different nations and included children.
Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a large migrant group apprehended by Ajo Station agents.
Though large groups of migrants are less common in Tucson Sector, Ajo Station agents responded to 911 calls Monday evening near Lukeville, AZ, and located 235 migrants from 14 different countries.
Several agents responded and took custody of the group without incident. pic.twitter.com/5xuQj8jRLL
Agents found the group while responding to 911 calls reporting the crossings near Lukeville on Monday, Modlin stated. The responding agents took 235 migrants into custody including single adults, family units, and children, the photo shows.
Modlin said the large group crossing required the response of several agents to process the large migrant group. Border Patrol defines a “large group” as 100 or more migrants in a single event.
3-Day Report…
– 3,410 Apprehensions
– 228 lbs. of Marijuana
– 10.3 lbs. of Methamphetamine
– 3.9 lbs. of Heroin
– 3.3 lbs. of Fentanyl
– $15,000 Seized
– 3 Firearms
– 23 Criminal Migrants
Keep up the great work! pic.twitter.com/T2FipAQpWo
Modlin also tweeted a three-day report showing the apprehension of 3,410 migrants. This could indicate an increase in the monthly migrant apprehensions for the Tucson Sector which averaged about 22,000 migrants per month for the first four months of the fiscal year. In February, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 23,500 migrants bringing the FY23 total to more than 112,300 migrants, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.
