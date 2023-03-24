Texas DPS: Two Migrants Dead, 14 Critical in Railcar Smuggling Incident near Border in Texas

Police responding to a 911 call from inside a rail car near Uvalde, Texas, on Friday evening found two migrants dead, according to law enforcement sources on the scene. Four additional migrants were unresponsive and had to be airlifted to San Antonio-area hospitals. Ten other migrants were transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical.

Law enforcement 991 operators in Uvalde County received an emergency call from a migrant located inside a rail car near Knippa, Texas, late Friday afternoon. Police, Border Patrol agents, and fire rescue teams responded to the location and began searching for the migrants believed to be trapped inside a sealed rail car, according to multiple sources not authorized to speak to the media.

The rescue teams eventually located the locked rail car by going car to car tapping on the sides of the cars until they received a response. First responders gained access to the trapped migrants. Multiple sources said two migrants were found dead at the scene and most of the remaining 14 migrants were unresponsive.

Four migrants were reportedly airlifted to San Antonio-area hospitals after being found unresponsive. Local ambulances transported the remaining migrants to local hospitals. The surviving migrants are in critical condition, Texas DPS spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas. The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident, Olivares added.

Police have closed the highway that runs along the rail line to process the scene.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Border Patrol officials for additional information regarding the migrant smuggling incident that appears to have claimed at least two lives.

Human smugglers frequently use rail cars to transport migrants from the border region to the interior of Texas and the United States. It is not uncommon for migrants to be injured or even die from this dangerous human smuggling tactic.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Information reported above could change as additional information becomes available.