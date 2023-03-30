Mexico Identifies Individuals Responsible for Deadly Fire that Killed 39 Migrants

Mexican authorities identified multiple individuals as being responsible for the deadly fire that killed 39 migrants in Ciudad Juarez. Those tagged by investigators include two federal immigration agents, a state agent, five security guards, and at last one migrant.

During a news conference, Mexico’s Head of Public Safety, Rosa Isela Rodriguez, said it was unforgivable and upsetting to view the actions of the agents and the security guards during the fire. As Breitbart Texas reported earlier this week, a group of migrants being held at a detention center by Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) set fire to some mattresses during a protest. However, rather than put out the fire, authorities left the migrants behind locked doors and exited the facility.

The incident has become yet another political blow for Mexico’s government after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador initially blamed the migrants for starting the fire. A leaked video revealed that agents left the migrants behind and did not attempt to put out the fire.

In the aftermath of the fire, 39 migrants died and 27 others sustained various injuries from the fire and smoke inhalation.

During the news conference, a representative from Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office revealed they are investigating the case as a homicide and that there would be upcoming arrests. The official also revealed that the security company the guards worked for would be banned from working in Mexico.

The five security guards were from a private company called SEICSA. That company is owned by Nicaraguan Consul Elías Gerardo Valdés CabrerLatinusa, reported. Due to his connections to the government of Mexican President Lopez Obrador, Valdez Cabrera has been able to get more than three billion pesos in contracts or approximately $165 million (USD).

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.