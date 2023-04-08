Texas Governor Plans to Pardon Army Sgt. Convicted in Austin BLM Protest Shooting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Saturday that he plans to pardon Army Sergeant Daniel Perry who was convicted on Friday for shooting a man who allegedly pointed an AK-47 at him. The announcement followed a statement by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who sharply criticized Travis County District Attorney José Garza who he described as a “Soros-backed” prosecutor.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” Governor Abbott wrote in a tweeted statement on Saturday. The governor added that he requested a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles so that he can issue the pardon.

“I have made that request and instructed the Board to expedite its review,” Governor Abbott stated. “I look forward to approving the Board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk.”

The governor’s comments follow Sgt. Perry’s conviction on Friday by a jury in Travis County on Friday for the shooting death of Garret Foster. Perry claimed Foster pointed an AK-47 at him after protesters stopped his car as he attempted to move through the protest group.

Breitbart News’ Simon Kent reported the shooting which took place on July 25, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lashed out at Travis County DA Garza, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Self-defense is a God-given right, not a crime,” Attorney General Paxton told Fox News on Saturday morning. “Unfortunately, the Soros-backed DA in Travis County cares more about the radical agenda of dangerous Antifa and BLM mobs than justice.”

“This week has shown us how rogue prosecutors have weaponized the judicial system,” AG Paxton added. “They must be stopped!”

In his written statement on Saturday, Gov. Abbott added that he has “prioritized reining in rogue District Attorneys, and the Texas Legislature is working on laws to achieve that goal.”

