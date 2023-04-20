TEXAS BORDER CZAR: Special Response Teams Turn Back Thousands of Migrants

Texas Border Czar Mike Banks tweeted a report saying special response units of the Texas Military Department and Department of Public Safety turned back thousands of migrants during the first two days of deployment in El Paso.

Border Czar Banks tweeted that Governor Greg Abbott ordered the deployment of mobilized special units under Operation Lone Star to El Paso on Sunday. He reported the teams turned back thousands of migrants, “cutting illegal entries across Pres. Biden’s open border in HALF.”

Under @GovAbbott’s direction, mobilized specialized units hit the ground running in El Paso on Sunday. In just 2 days, these additional @TXMilitary & @TxDPS units have turned back thousands of illegal immigrants, cutting illegal entries across Pres. Biden’s open border in HALF. pic.twitter.com/ZcFOXbBGdZ — Mike Banks (@TexasBorderCzar) April 20, 2023

The border czar’s comments follow an address by Governor Abbott to the Southwest Border Sheriff’s Coalition meeting in McAllen, Texas, on Monday.

“We are working on quick response teams that can respond to the challenges we see coming across on the border. We had a telephone meeting last night, where we triggered one of these quick response teams to go to El Paso,” the Texas governor told the gathering of border sheriffs. “And they’ve already conducted operational maneuvers today, even before I arrived here, to make sure that we are responding more aggressively to the huge number of people who tried to enter El Paso illegally.”

Absent a sudden change in policy by the Biden administration, Governor Abbott indicated the situation along the border is about to get much worse with Title 42 coming to an end next month. A report from DHS predicts as many as 18,000 migrants per day could cross the southwest border with Mexico into the U.S. Currently, most of those enter through Texas.

Biden’s reckless open border policies have made every county in Texas a border county. His ending of Title 42 next month will skyrocket already rising levels of illegal border crossings. Texas continues stepping up our historic border security efforts in Biden’s absence. pic.twitter.com/mZlTOFMgXQ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 19, 2023

“Pull out your calculator and do the math. If you were to average that out on a daily basis across an entire year, it would mean more than six million people coming across the border in a single year,” Abbott explained.

Two years ago, President Biden abandoned our southern border. Without #OperationLoneStar, deadly weapons, drugs, cartel gangs, & all kinds of illegal activity would flow unchecked into our nation. Texas continues to take historic action to secure the border in Biden’s absence. pic.twitter.com/OV3Ov3rKJz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 20, 2023

During the first six months of the current fiscal year (October 1 through March 31, nearly 650,000 migrants crossed the border from Mexico into the five Texas-based border sectors, Breitbart Texas reported. This represents more than 60 percent of the 1.06 million migrants who were apprehended by Border Patrol agents entering the U.S. between ports of entry.

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Office of the Texas Governor for additional information regarding the quick response teams. An immediate response was not available.